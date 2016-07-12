Dwayne Johnson goes up against a new enemy in the 'Ballers' season 2 trailer

Andy Garcia joins the second season of “Ballers,” which launches

Sunday at 10 p.m. on HBO, and goes toe-to-toe with Dwayne Johnson in a war to see which of their characters ends up on top.

In the new “Ballers” trailer, Spencer (Johnson) wants to take his new sports agency to the next level. That means he’ll need to butt heads with an old adversary, Andre (Garcia).

“In this business, you don’t cross the biggest guy,” Spencer’s partner, Joe (Rob Corddry), warns him of messing with Andre.

Nevertheless, Spencer is determined to cross into his rival’s territory. That leads to what looks like a tense meeting between the two businessmen, which ends with Andre dismissing Spencer with a goodbye kiss befitting a baller.

Watch the latest trailer below:

