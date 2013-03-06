HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Your Very Own Florida Key For $15.8 Million

Photo: Realtor.com
10 miles from Key West and 100 miles from Havana, Cuba sits the newly listed island Ballast Key.The remote, 24-acre island even includes a beach-side mansion with eight bedrooms.
The 4,000-square-foot home has amazing views of the ocean as well as enough space to land a helicopter or boat when you’re travelling to or from one of the other Florida Keys.
It’s currently listed for $15.8 million through Realtor.com.
