HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Your Very Own Florida Key For $15.8 Million

10 miles from Key West and 100 miles from Havana, Cuba sits the newly listed island Ballast Key.The remote, 24-acre island even includes a beach-side mansion with eight bedrooms.



The 4,000-square-foot home has amazing views of the ocean as well as enough space to land a helicopter or boat when you’re travelling to or from one of the other Florida Keys.

It’s currently listed for $15.8 million through Realtor.com.

