HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Your Very Own Florida Key For $15.8 Million

Ballast Island

Photo: Realtor.com

10 miles from Key West and 100 miles from Havana, Cuba sits the newly listed island Ballast Key.The remote, 24-acre island even includes a beach-side mansion with eight bedrooms.

The 4,000-square-foot home has amazing views of the ocean as well as enough space to land a helicopter or boat when you’re travelling to or from one of the other Florida Keys.

It’s currently listed for $15.8 million through Realtor.com.

Ballast Key is a part of the Florida Keys.

It's just 10 miles west of Key West and 100 miles from Havana, Cuba.

The two-story home is on the southern end of the island, and gets plenty of sun throughout the day.

The house has two stories that are connected by a spiral staircase.

It has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer amazing views of your own private beach and property.

The house was built in 1978, but all the appliances are up to date.

The island has 24 private acres to explore.

There's a mini-gazebo for looking out at the water.

And a larger gazebo with ceiling fans for relaxing with friends and family.

Ballast Key also has it's very own dock that juts out from the beach.

And enough space for a helicopter or boat to safely land when you're trying to get to and from the other Florida Keys.

