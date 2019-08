Mine Kafon is a ball made from bamboo, iron, and plastic that has been designed to clear minefields.

It was made by Afghan inventor Massoud Hassani who came up the with the idea after making miniature models as a child.

Mine Kafon is just a prototype at this stage but for a price of £30, it is not a bad start.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

