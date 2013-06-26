Wimbledon Ball Girl Leaves Court In Tears After Getting Hit In The Arm With A 128 MPH Serve

Standing in the path of a Milos Raonic serve is a dangerous, dangerous activity.



The 6’5 Canadian is one of the biggest servers in the history of the sport. Today, an unfortunate Wimbledon ball girl found out the hard way what happens when you react too late. She appeared to be OK, and walked off on her own power like a trooper.

She got hit by a first-serve travelling at 128 miles per hour, according to Twitter reports, and left the court in tears.

There is no video yet, but the photos look brutal:

Here’s an example of what she got hit by:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.