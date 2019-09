Wimbledon Ball Girl Leaves Court In Tears After Getting Hit In The Arm With A 128 MPH Serve

Standing in the path of a Milos Raonic serve is a dangerous, dangerous activity.



The 6’5 Canadian is one of the biggest servers in the history of the sport.┬áToday, an unfortunate Wimbledon ball girl found out the hard way what happens when you react too late. She appeared to be OK, and walked off on her own power like a trooper.

She got hit by a first-serve travelling at 128 miles per hour, according to Twitter reports, and left the court in tears.

There is no video yet, but the photos look brutal:

Here’s an example of what she got hit by:

