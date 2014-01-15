Ball Boys Are Fainting In The 108-Degree Heat At The Australian Open

Amid searing heat, an Australian ball boy fainted during a first-round Australian Open match between Milos Raonic and Daniel Gimeno-Traver.

Gimeno-Traver came to the boy’s rescue, lowering him to the court so he could get medical attention. After being treated by the medical staff, the boy was able to walk off the court on his own power.

Despite his good karma, Gimeno-Traver ended up losing in four sets.

Ball boys aren’t the only ones struggling in the 108-degree heat. Several players retired early from their matches on Tuesday, including Australia’s own Bernard Tomic.

A Canadian player, Frank Dancevic, collapsed in the middle of his match. He told reporters after the match that the conditions were “inhumane”:

“I was dizzy from the middle of the first set and then I saw Snoopy and I thought, ‘Wow Snoopy, that’s weird'” “It’s inhumane, I don’t think it’s fair to anybody, to the players, to the fans, to the sport, when you see players pulling out of matches, passing out… It’s hazardous to be out there, it’s dangerous. Until somebody dies, they’re going to keep playing matches in this heat … and personally I don’t think it’s fair.”

