A Boston-Based Menswear Brand Is Donating 10% Of All Sales To Charity Today

In an effort to get Boston back on track, men’s clothing shop Ball and Buck is donating 10% of all sales made online and in its Newbury Street store today to victims of the Boston Marathon bombing. They’re calling it, ‘The Patriot Day Fund.’



“As a brick and mortar retailer located just around the corner from the first blast, it was important for us to do whatever we could to help those affected by this senseless act,” said store founder Mark Bollman. “The Pats’ Day Fund was created to help other businesses like Ball and Buck make a meaningful contribution to those affected by this tragedy.”

Ball and Buck is known for being 100% made in America, and is named after the musket loading method George Washington recommended his troops use during the American Revolution.

We just thought you should know. Check out Ball and Buck’s site here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.