There's a park in Bali where you can swim and play basketball with elephants

Imagine waking up and seeing an elephant outside your window. Or swimming with an elephant in a lake.
Bali’s Elephant Safari Park & Lodge, located just outside Ubud, is an 8-acre park that’s home to 30 Sumatran elephants who have learned to paint, play basketball and soccer, swim, and interact with humans.
The park was created to provide a refuge for the creatures who are often killed due to illegal hunting. Proceeds from every visit goes towards continued conservation work.
Guests who visit can stay in the property’s safari-style lodge, which has 25 rooms and a swimming pool where guests can interact with, feed, ride, observe, play with, and bathe the elephants. Rooms for the lodge typically start around $US450.
However, you don’t need to stay at the lodge to visit the park. Rates start at $US65 per person to visit the park and encounter elephants.
Specialists have taught the elephants how to paint so that their artworks are exhibited and sold to generate funds for continuing their rescue.
Ready for a game of hoops? Throughout the day, you'll find the elephants playing basketball and soccer in the park's recreation area.
