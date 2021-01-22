Bali is deporting an American expat after she tweeted about the island as a cheap, LGBTQ-friendly place to live

Firdia Lisnawati/AP As of Wednesday, Kristen Grey and her partner were awaiting the next flight to the US in an immigration detention centre, Reuters reported.

Kristen Grey’s tweets about expat life in Bali are leading to her deportation, reports say.

Many felt the American graphic designer’s tweets were culturally insensitive and tone-deaf.

The government claims Grey violated her visa by writing an e-book, which she mentioned in a tweet.

An American expat’s tweets on moving to Bali â€” which she described as an inexpensive, Black- and LGTBQ-friendly place to live â€” went viral last week.

Now, it appears, those tweets are getting her deported.

Kristen Grey, a graphic designer from Los Angeles, moved to the Indonesian island with her partner in January 2020. Earlier this month, in a series of tweets on her since-locked account, Grey appeared to write about the “elevated lifestyle” she enjoyed in Bali, as well as how “queer-friendly” she felt it was.

For anyone curious about the deleted/hidden Bali thread pic.twitter.com/FYA3mRcMNf — Salt chip (@gastricslut) January 17, 2021



“This island has been amazing because of our elevated lifestyle at much lower cost of living. I was paying $US1300 for my LA studio. Now I have a treehouse for $US400,” she wrote, according to screenshots that purportedly show her tweets.

One of Grey’s tweets appeared to plug her $US30 “Our Bali Life is Yours” e-book, which could be supplemented with personal consulting for a $US50 fee, and was meant to help others achieve her Bali lifestyle, according to the Bali Sun. The e-book gives tips on how to enter Bali despite Indonesia’s borders currently being closed to visitors due to the pandemic, how to avoid coronavirus health and safety regulations, and how to circumvent taxes, the Bali Sun reported.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the book also “had direct links to agents who could help foreigners move to the island.”

So those Bali girls: @kristentootie and her partner have a online consultation setup on moving to Bali and are charging USD50 lmao Better to consult locals…?https://t.co/ldpRJQDSla — ‼️ (@yoon_seung_ho) January 17, 2021

The expat’s tweets were originally considered insensitive by locals

Grey’s tweets received backlash from people who felt she was flaunting her privilege as an American in Indonesia and encouraging gentrification.

How have you ensured that moving to Bali and encouraging others to do so isn't contributing to gentrification? (i.e raising prices so natives aren't kicked out/forcing Balinese to learn English as opposed to expats learning Bahasa, etc.?) — ???? (@stevanicaa) January 16, 2021

Blowing up this tweet encouraging ppl to move into Bali to live a luxurious lifestyle for $400/mo is literally a recipe for gentrification — aLITssa (@theyseemebowlin) January 17, 2021

Some felt calling Bali “queer-friendly” is misleading.

One person, who identifies “as a young Indonesian queer woman,” wrote: “I was f—— livid at [Grey’s] audacity for plugging her tips and tricks on how to cheat the visa system to live an ‘elevated’ life while I am here stuck in the closet in fear of persecution and struggling to make ends meet.”

im sorry, but as a young Indonesian queer woman i was fucking livid at her audacity for plugging her tips and tricks on how to cheat the visa system to live an "elevated" life in Bali while I am here stuck in the closet in fear of persecution and struggling to make ends meet. https://t.co/ONmE8QMR0N — olive???? is ia till january (@acciolivia) January 17, 2021

According to a 2020 Pew Research Centre study that surveyed 38,426 people in 34 countries, only 9% of respondents in Indonesia said they believe homosexuality should be accepted.

A 2019 US Department of Labour Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Indonesia cites “violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) persons” as a concern, and that discrimination against LGBTQ individuals continues as antidiscrimination laws don’t apply. While the report says that there are no laws against same-sex sexual activity in Indonesia, it writes that “families often put LGBTI minors into therapy, confined them to their homes, or pressured them to marry.”

Local news outlet Coconuts Bali reported that LGBTQ Indonesians fear that Grey’s tweets will “have deep repercussions for an already persecuted minority group in the country.”



Grey’s comments on her $US400 monthly rent and Bali’s “lower cost of living” were also perceived as tone-deaf.

so basically using the privilege of western education to become upper class in an asian country where most people can only clean such houses. yeah that doesn’t sound problematic at all. — Complex Nightmare (@debatante) January 17, 2021

With the current situation and events? Keep the western as tourists, letting them be a "digital nomad" in Bali only make them richer, and locals poorer. Yes business is benefiting from them but imagine have usa salary, but on Indonesian expenses, and also with usa passport too — plums (@sgprune) January 20, 2021

Don't glamorize Bali. Don't glamorize a place so poor that its citizens heavily rely on tourism, foreign investors & rich expats. Don't glamorize being "one with nature" on some spiritual healing bs in a country that murders Indigenous people because it wants their lands. — Lani Mermaid (@Lani4Pasifika) January 17, 2021

The divide between locals and visitors in the country is clear, as the average person in Indonesia earns a monthly wage of $US170, according to a December 2020 report by CEIC Data.

Grey maintains she’s done nothing wrong while Bali officials say otherwise



The head of the Bali office for the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Jamaruli Manihuruk, said in a press conference Tuesday that selling an e-book and charging consulting fees was considered doing business, which would violate the terms of Grey’s visa. Grey’s lawyer told Reuters that she had a social-cultural visa, which does not allow for any sort of business activities or employment.

Manihuruk also accused Grey’s posts of having “disseminated information disturbing to the public,” which the official said would lead to her deportation, the AP reported.

“She stated that she could provide easy access to Bali through the recommended agency and offered the low living costs in Bali, and that it’s comfortable and LGBTQ+ friendly,” Manihuruk said at the news conference, according to the AP.

“I’m not guilty,” Grey told reporters at the same press conference. “I have not overstayed my visa, I have not made money in Indonesian rupiah in Indonesia. I put out a statement about LGBT, and I’ve been deported because I’m LGBT.”

As of Wednesday, Grey and her partner were awaiting the next flight to the US in an immigration detention centre, Reuters reported.

The Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Grey’s lawyer did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Firdia Lisnawati/AP Grey and her lawyer at the immigration centre in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.

Grey’s visa was due to expire on January 24, according to a press release from the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

In the same press release, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights wrote that foreign nationals “must comply with health protocols and follow the correct procedures for obtaining visas and while in Indonesia.”

Indonesia has seen 951,651 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 27,203 related deaths at the time of writing, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. According to ABC News, almost 80% of violations of health and safety regulations in Bali can be traced back to people visiting the island.



