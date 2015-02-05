Bali Nine duos final bid to escape the death penalty has been rejected, could be executed within a fortnight

(L-R) Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan in February 14, 2006. Photo: Jason Childs/ Getty.

Bali nine ringleaders Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan have had their last ditch effort to be spared from the Indonesia firing squad denied, after the Bali courts rejected their judicial review.

Denpasar District Court spokesperson Hasoloan Sianturi said the review, which included handwritten appeals asking the courts to recognise their rehabilitation, didn’t fulfill the requirements for a PK – a final chance to appeal in the Indonesian courts process.

Attorney-General HM Prasetyo said embassies had begun to be notified their citizens would soon be executed, but would not say who had been told.

Having previously warned that the men would be included in the next round of executions, Prasetyo said all that is left to do is do decide on when this will be carried out.

“We will find the right time,” he said adding, “Maybe within two weeks.”

All that remains on the mens’ side is Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s diplomatic efforts.

Last month Abbott said Australia was against the death penalty at home and abroad and that the Government had asked its Indonesian counterparts to reconsider the executions.

“[We] are continuing to make every possible effort through the most effective channels to stop Mr Sukumaran and Mr Chan being executed,” he said. Read more on that here.

If the executions go ahead, it will be the first time an Australian has been executed overseas in more than ten years.

