Bali Nine duo have arrived at Nusakambangan island prison ahead of their impending executions

Michael Chan leaves Kerobokan prison after a failed attempt to see his brother. Photo: Getty Images

Convicted Australian drug traffickers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran have arrived at their final destination, Nusakambangan island prison, ahead of their impending executions.

A heavily armoured vehicle transported the men from Bali’s Kerobokan prison to the airport where the pair were flown to the Central Java province of Cilacap aboard a small chartered aircraft. They then boarded a ferry to the island prison.

Specific details about the men’s executions have not yet been made public.

Earlier today there was heightened activity outside Kerobokan prison.

Photo: Getty Images

Three large trucks and more than 100 armed officers and riot police surrounded the compound, preventing journalists and protestors from getting too close.

The pair’s transfer is being overseen by Indonesia’s elite paramilitary police, according to ABC.

Fairfax Media reports that Indonesia’s attorney-general H.M. Prasetyo said the executions will likely occur “ASAP” following the men’s transfer.

The Australian duo will face death by firing squad, alongside eight or nine other convicted drugs-related felons.

The Australians’ lawyers continue to act for the pair, releasing a statement calling on Indonesia’s Attorney-General to refrain from transferring and executing the men as they continue to pursue different avenues of appeals processes and legal action.

Despite pleas from the pair’s lawyers, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and other high profile figures, every appeal for clemency has so far been rejected.

“There was suggestion that some in the Indonesian system were having second thoughts,” Abbott said this morning but confirmed those prospects have now faded.

“What I don’t want though is to hold out false hope.”

In a televised interview this morning, Julie Bishop said she was continuing to “make representations at the highest level” on behalf of the two Australians.

“Every effort is being made… And I will be continuing to do so,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images

A fortnight ago, Indonesia’s Law and Human Rights Ministry said Nusakambangan prison was “ready to accommodate” the death row inmates, despite conflicting reports which suggested the facility was not prepared to accept arrivals.

Here’s a look at the activity outside the prison this morning.

Some of the police guarding the entrance to Kerobokan prison ahead of expected transfer of Chan and Sukumaran. pic.twitter.com/pxZQ3KQdaR — George Roberts (@George_Roberts) March 3, 2015

Armoured personnel carrier has now arrived at Kerobokan jail for transfer of Chan and Sukumaran. #bali9 @7NewsPerth pic.twitter.com/xM4qg56oTc — Rob Scott (@Rob7Scott) March 3, 2015

Armoured police truck arrived at Kerobokan prison in Bali ahead of the expected transfer of #chan and #sukumaran pic.twitter.com/htZMJwSsQi — George Roberts (@George_Roberts) March 3, 2015

