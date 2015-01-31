Bali Nine Duo Hope Hand-Written Letters Will Save Them From Execution

(L-R) Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan in February 14, 2006. Photo: Jason Childs/ Getty.

Condemned Bali Nine duo, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, have sent Indonesia president Joko Widodo hand-written letters in Bahasa as part of a last-ditch effort to have their death sentences reviewed.

In the letters the men talk of the reform they have experienced in prison and how they have been rehabilitated.

Sukumaran even thanks the president for putting him in jail.

“In a way, Bapak, I would like to thank you even though I’m in prison,” he writes.

“If the lowest point of a society is prison, then it must be noted that your prison has changed me into an extraordinary person, a good man, an educated man.”

The men have had an application for a judicial review accepted and are hoping with the help of their letters their death sentence may be reduced to 20 years in jail.

This week Indonesia’s attorney general HM Prasetyo suggested that he hoped the men would be executed together this weekend. Read more about that here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.