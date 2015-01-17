Bali Nine Duo Could Be Executed Together

(L-R) Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan in February 14, 2006. Photo: Jason Childs/ Getty.

A group of foreign drug offenders imprisoned in Indonesia have been slated to be executed by the Indonesian government tomorrow.

While no Australians are in the first group to be killed, Indonesian Attorney-General H.M. Prasetyo has said a second batch of executions prioritising drug offenders is likely.

Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew Chan, 31, ringleaders of the Bali Nine who plotted to transport more than eight kilograms of heroin from Bali to Sydney in April 2005, could face the firing squad in that second round depending on the outcome of Chan’s clemency appeal.

While Sukumuran lost his appeal last month, Prasetyo said if a crime is committed by more than one person the executions must be conducted at the same time, meaning the Australians, who were schoolmates at Homebush Boys High School, would be executed together.

News Limited is reporting as part of the executions, offenders will be taken to a remote clearing at night, strapped to a wooden cross with a dark bag over their heads and shot.

The scheduled executions follow Indonesian president Joko Widodo’s crackdown on drug cases in the country.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has urged Widodo to show mercy to the Australians, as it would be the first execution of an Australian overseas in 10 years.

“The Australian government will continue to make representations to seek to avoid the execution of the two Australians on death row in Indonesia,” a spokesperson for Abbott told Fairfax on Friday.

Indonesian officials confirmed Australia made several bids to have the executions stopped, but Prasetyo said this was not enough.

“[The executions] will send a message to members of drugs syndicates — there is no mercy for drug dealers and traffickers,” Prasetyo said.

“For those who disagree with the death penalty, hopefully they can understand that what we are doing is simply to save our nation from the threat of narcotics.”

Other foreigners who are set to be killed in the mass executions tomorrow are from Malawi, Vietnam and Nigeria.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.