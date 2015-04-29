Bali Nine duo Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran have been executed

Bali Nine duo Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran have been shot dead along with six other prisoners in Indonesia.

The convicted drug smugglers were lined up and shot at 12.35am local time (3.35am AEST) on Nusakambangan prison island and all were confirmed dead 27 minutes later.

A ninth condemned prisoner, Filipina maid Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso, was given a last-minute reprieve, according to Attorney General spokesman Tony Spontana.

“The execution of Mary Jane is postponed due to a request from the Philippines President regarding a perpetrator who is suspected of human trafficking has surrendered in the Philippines and Mary Jane is needed for her testimony,” he said.

Labor MP Tony Burke was one of the first public figures to publicly comment on the executions as politicians, celebrities and supporters rallied under the #IStandForMercy hashtag.

The death penalty is cruel, barbaric, inhumane & has no place in the world http://t.co/6p64jMAFag #IStandForMercy pic.twitter.com/yUX7M5Ra0R — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 28, 2015

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is yet to respond publicly but yesterday vowed there will “have to be consequences”.

Fairfax reports relatives and friends of the pair were in a tent near the killing field and “became hysterical” when the shots were heard, including Chan and Sukumaran’s Australian lawyer, Julian McMahon.

One of the local lawyers on Chan and Sukumaran’s team tweeted this apology to their families less than an hour after their executions.

I failed. I lost. — Todung Mulya Lubis (@TodungLubis) April 28, 2015

Spontana said the men’s bodies had been washed and taken to a nearby mortuary to be dressed and placed in coffins. They will then be transported to a funeral home in Jakarta.

Members of Chan and Sukumaran’s families will follow the ambulance on its 12-hour journey.

