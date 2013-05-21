23-Year-Old Phenom Gareth Bale Agrees To Stay With Tottenham Despite The Team's Mediocre Season

Tottenham Hotspur finished its season one point behind rival Arsenal for fifth place in the English Premier League standings Sunday. As if that weren’t stinging enough, the fifth place result leaves Tottenham out of the Champions League with Arsenal claiming the final spot.



Despite the disappointment, Hotspur fans have one reason to rejoice: forward Gareth Bale has agreed to return next season, according to the Guardian.

The 23-year-old Welshman earned the Professional Footballers’ Association player of the season for the second time in three years this season. Legendary English defenseman John Terry calls the award “the ultimate accolade to be voted for by your fellow professionals whom you play against week-in and week-out.”

Bale scored 21 goals with four assists in 34 games this season with Tottenham. He joined the team in May 2007 when the Spurs bought him from Southampton.

The deal will keep Bale for at least one more season, but does include a release clause for bids over £50 million. The clause also allows Bale and Tottenham to review the contract at the end of next season. The Guardian believes the deal could pay Bale around £150,000 per week.

Tottenham’s win over Sunderland to cap their season went for naught, but Bale made sure to stay fresh on the minds of Spurs fans with this majestic rip (skip to the 0:20 mark):

