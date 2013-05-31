The Beautiful Young Daughters Of The Baldwin Brothers

Hailey Baldwin made headlines this week when the grown up looking daughter of Stephen Baldwin attended the ‘After Earth’ premiere.

Blonde, slender, 5’10, 17-year-old Hailey Baldwin turned heads Wednesday night as she accompanied her father, Stephen, Baldwin, down the red carpet at the “After Earth” premiere.



But before Hailey was making headlines with her more grown up looks, her cousin Ireland Baldwin — the celebuspawn of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — entered the scene with her racy Instagram photos and recently announced modelling contract.

Besides the two blonde models, there’s also beautiful brunette Baldwin cousins.

While the four Baldwin brothers have had their fair share of drama — when they decided to procreate, they did a pretty good job.

Meet the beautiful Baldwin cousins >

In case you’re confused who belongs to which Baldwin brother, here’s a quick breakdown:

Alec Baldwin:

Daughter Ireland (born 1995)

Stephen Baldwin:

Daughter Alaia (born 1993)

Daughter Hailey (born 1996)

Billy Baldwin:

Daughter Jameson (born 2000)

Son Vance (born 2002)

Daughter Brooke (born 2004)

Daniel Baldwin:

Kahlea Baldwin (born 1990)

Alexandra Baldwin (born 1994)

Atticus Baldwin (born 1996)

Avis Baldwin (born 2008)

Finley Baldwin (born 2009)

