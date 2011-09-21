LOSING IT: Athletes Who Are Going Bald Fast

Photo: TwitPic

Lebron James has been keeping us entertained during the NBA Lockout with his cute tweets of pictures of his son, and his funny tweets about his fear of losing all of his hair.Today in hair tweets:



“My Biggest Fear is losing it all!”

and…

“I really just let Luigi from Super Mario Brothers cut my hair! Haaaa # whatwasithinking”

It’s OK LeBron, you’re not alone, plenty of other all star athletes are going bald.

