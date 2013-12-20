Balcony Collapses During London Theatre Performance

There are “a number of casualties” after a balcony collapse at London’s Apollo Theatre, the Associated Press reports.

About 30 people are injured, according to Sky News.

The extent of the injuries is unclear, but some injuries appear to be minor.

AP reporter Cassandra Vinograd tweeted that all those who were trapped have been freed.

A witness told CBS News that she saw a couple of people bleeding from the head and that many were covered in dust after the collapse.

Other witnesses told BBC that the ceiling in the theatre crumpled and caved in.

The balcony collapsed during a performance of “The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Nighttime.”

A witness said there was “complete chaos” in the theatre after the collapse, telling Sky News: “At first we thought it was part of the show. Then I got hit on the head.”

The theatre’s seating capacity is 775, and Thursday evening’s show was sold out, according to NBC News.

Apollo Theatre was built in 1901 and has four levels, according to BBC.

Here are some tweets from the scene:





