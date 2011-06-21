Here’s an updated rundown of Outlaw‘s favourite balance transfer offers as of June 20th.



A balance transfer helps you because it allows you to transfer an existing balance from an old credit card account with a high, non-promotional interest rate to a fresh account at another bank offering 0% intro APR on that balance for a pre-determined amount of time.

And it helps the credit card issuer because it’s a fairly effective way for them to lure customers away from other banks.

Discover More Card Balance Transfer: This is our overall favourite pick at the moment. You’ll get 0% intro APR on new balance transfers for the first 18 months. It’s a cool looking orange/yellowish credit card, there’s no annual fee, and I like Discover’s online account features a lot. Apply here.

Capital One Platinum Prestige Balance Transfer: Another great offer, this card from Capital One offers 0% intro APR on transferred balances until June 2012 (so, in other words, about 12 months if you were to apply today). You also get that promotional rate on purchases for the same length of time. No annual fee.

Bank of America BankAmericard Visa Balance Transfer: A no-frills option from Bank of America, this one has no annual fee and offers “0% Introductory APR on qualifying Balance Transfers for your first 9 or 12 billing cycles. After the Intro APR ends, a rate as low as 10.99%” for the remaining balance.

Citi Dividend Card Balance Transfer: Again, no annual fee, and this one offers 0% intro APR on eligible balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. That same introductory rate extends to new purchases made on the card as well.

— provided by Outlaw; see more deals in our card offers portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including some of the card issuers mentioned in this article. No relationship or position on Capital One, Citigroup, or BofA at time of publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.