An artist tilted a couch upright and created a motor that keeps it balancing on one leg

For Balance From Within, artist Jacob Tonski rescued a 170-year-old couch that was headed for the trash. He tilted it upright and stood it on one leg. He then created a motor that senses when the couch is starting to fall. The motor reacts to keep the couch standing in perfect balance.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER design on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.