Everything You Wanted To Know About America's Amazing Bakken Oil Field [Infographic]

North Dakota’s Bakken shale oil field remains the subject of awe at home and fascination abroad.



Hart Energy, an energy information service, has put together a mega infographic that tells you everything you need to know about this new wonder of the world.

The Potential of the Bakken Region, to learn more about local production in The Bakken visit the Unconventional Oil and Gas centre, a Hart Energy publication.

