Doctors say they're running out of baking soda -- and the shortage is putting life-saving operations on hold

The shortage of baking soda solution is hitting hospitals nationwide and life-saving operations are being put on hold, the New York Times reports. A hospital in Alabama recently postponed seven open-heart operations and one doctor said that he tried mixing his own solution to combat the deficit. Besides the baking soda medicine shortage, there are currently 50 different drugs in short supply, according to the FDA.

