I tried baking double-chocolate cookies using avocado and applesauce, and they were surprisingly delicious

- In a bid to make a healthier treat, I followed a cookie recipe that used no butter or egg yolk.
- I had to smash up avocado, add some applesauce, and separate egg whites to bake the cookies.
- Although they didn’t taste like a cookie, they were still delicious.
But as I am becoming more health conscious these days, I miss snacking on cookies regularly. That’s why I was so excited when I found a recipe for double-chocolate cookies that are said to be healthier than regular cookies.
I decided to give them a try.
“They taste too good to be light, and you can’t detect the taste of avocados at all,” Homolka wrote in “The Skinnytaste Cookbook.” “I tested these out on many unsuspecting adults, children, and teens, and everyone loved them.”
Tina Haupert of the website Carrots ‘N’ Cake also shared the recipe, writing: “They honestly taste too good to be true and definitely not semi-healthy. And I promise you can’t taste the avocado at all!”
For comparison, Betty Crocker’s double-chocolate cookie mix has 170 calories, 14 grams of sugar, 115 milligrams of sodium, and 26 grams of carbs in two cookies. Plus, they have 1 gram of protein.
Andy Bellatti, a registered dietitian, told me this recipe is slightly healthier than traditional cookies because it uses whole-wheat flour (in addition to all-purpose flour) and “whole-food sources of fats” like avocado.
“The nutrition info for two cookies isn’t bad at all,” Bellatti said. “I don’t think every single thing we eat has to be the picture of health. Cookies are cookies.”
He also recommended making these cookies healthier by only using whole-wheat flour and reducing the sugar by half.
In that moment, I realized just how unusual the recipe really is.
That’s when I added the chocolate chips, but I ultimately decided to keep the walnuts out because they’re not my favorite.
I then sprinkled some sea salt on top of each.
Because of the dark color, it was difficult to see if they were burning or ready to come out. I gave them a quick poke and realized they were done.
But most notably, they didnt taste like a cookie, which wasn’t necessarily a problem. In fact, they tasted more like a delicious brownie.
Although the process was a bit more extensive than I usually like in the kitchen, I will definitely turn to this recipe in the future when I’m looking for a chocolate brownie-like treat while still keeping my dietary needs in mind.