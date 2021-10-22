I tried baking double-chocolate cookies using avocado and applesauce, and they were surprisingly delicious

According to the nutritional information, these cookies have fewer calories and more fiber than traditional cookies.

In two cookies, there are 152 calories, 15 grams of sugar, 48 milligrams of sodium, and 25 grams of carbs. There are also 2 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein.

For comparison, Betty Crocker’s double-chocolate cookie mix has 170 calories, 14 grams of sugar, 115 milligrams of sodium, and 26 grams of carbs in two cookies. Plus, they have 1 gram of protein.

Andy Bellatti, a registered dietitian, told me this recipe is slightly healthier than traditional cookies because it uses whole-wheat flour (in addition to all-purpose flour) and “whole-food sources of fats” like avocado.

“The nutrition info for two cookies isn’t bad at all,” Bellatti said. “I don’t think every single thing we eat has to be the picture of health. Cookies are cookies.”

He also recommended making these cookies healthier by only using whole-wheat flour and reducing the sugar by half.