A Bakery Is Profiting From 'Cupcakegate' With The First-Ever TSA-Approved Cupcake

A bakery in Providence, R.I. has take the recent TSA scandal, dubbed Cupcakegate, and turned it into a clever marketing scheme.



The saga began last December when airport security confiscated a cupcake in a 8-ounce jar at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Although regular frosted baked goods aren’t seen as a national security threat, the packaged cake had a thick layer of icing that violated that administration’s 3-ounce carry-on limit for liquids, gels and aerosols, according to a post on the official TSA blog.

The kerfuffle prompted Kelly Colgan, the owner of Silver Spoon Bakery, to whip up a TSA Compliant Cupcake — a basic vanilla cupcake that comes with exactly three ounces of frosting in a quart-size plastic bag, according to Time’s Samantha Grossman.

The cupcakes are accompanied by a TSA boarding pass and an optional decorative picture of Richard Nixon that reads “I am not a gel.”

“We wanted to take a tongue-in-cheek look at what the ideal cupcake would be to be TSA compliant,” Colgan told Mary Forgione of the Los Angeles Times.

If you’re travelling in the near future and have a hankering for a sweet snack, you can order the $4 TSA-approved confection through the bakery’s website.

