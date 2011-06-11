BAKER/HAMILTON: Repeal The War Powers Resolution

In today’s Washington Post, former Secretary of State James Baker and former Congressmen Lee Hamilton argue for repealing the 1973 War Powers Resolution and replacing it with a War Powers Consultation Act. Baker and Hamilton write that the act would clearly differentiate between operations like the bin Laden raid, for which the president would not need congressional approval, and the allied campaign in Libya, for which he would.



Read the whole story in today’s Washington Post >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.