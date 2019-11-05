Twitter had a field day ripping apart a photo of a solemn Baker Mayfield that encapsulated the Browns' disappointing season

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns fell to a 2-6 with a Week 9 loss on Sunday.

After the game, a somber, disheveled, mustachioed Baker Mayfield spoke to reporters and immediately became a meme.

Many on Twitter joked that Mayfield looked beaten down by the Browns while others joked that he looks like a sad detective or worse.

The Cleveland Browns fell to 2-6 on Sunday with a 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

At the root of the Browns’ struggles has been an ineffective offence led by Baker Mayfield whose second-season struggles have completely wiped off the shine from a promising rookie season.

On Sunday, Mayfield completed 27-of-42 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown. It was actually one of his better performances. However, for the season, he’s completing fewer than 60% of his passes and has thrown just seven touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

After the Week 9 loss, a somber-looking Mayfield, equipped with a mustache, took the podium to answer questions. His lack of energy only seemed to encapsulate the Browns season to date.

David Zalubowski/AP Baker Mayfield after the Browns’ Week 9 loss.

Naturally, the NFL world had a field day with it.

Life comes at you fast: pic.twitter.com/Kw7FzFCByg — Shaker Samman (@ShakerSamman) November 4, 2019

The Cleveland Browns has aged Baker Mayfield in dog years pic.twitter.com/3ZpwMPMJhD — JKuhn (@h8rproof82) November 4, 2019

It’s like there was a space jam scenario and baker got his power zapped and then they juiced into gardner minshew pic.twitter.com/vg9p3y4fZQ — thankful college gameday sign (@tylerlauletta) November 4, 2019

Baker Mayfield is just Gardner Minshew but with three kids and an office job. pic.twitter.com/T9BjUCVM9U — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 4, 2019

Friday night vs Monday morning pic.twitter.com/mPGJA076oL — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) November 4, 2019

Many couldn’t help but joke that Mayfield looked like anything but an NFL quarterback.

Embattled Baker Mayfield Vows to Bring Richard Kimble to Justice pic.twitter.com/6CSsq9zrR5 — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) November 4, 2019

I call this look the Hurt Reynolds. https://t.co/AIon52s2GO — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 4, 2019

strong divorced dad who lives at a motel showing up for his weekend visitation energy pic.twitter.com/mHF0A0o8Pk — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) November 4, 2019

The Browns aren’t out of it just yet. Over their final eight games, six of them come against teams are who are .500 or below-.500, including two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and a game against the Miami Dolphins. The only teams they play with current winning records are the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

The Browns may need to win out if they hope to make the playoffs. To do so, they will need more of the preseason Baker Mayfield energy rather than the Week 9 Baker Mayfield energy.

