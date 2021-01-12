Baker Mayfield mocked Juju Smith-Schuster's 'The Browns is the Browns' trash talk after stomping the Steelers in the Wild Card

Justin Berl/AP Images Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card on Sunday, 48-37, at one point leading by 28 points.

Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster mocked the Browns during the week, calling them “nameless grey faces” and “The Browns is the Browns.”

After the win, the Browns mocked Smith-Schuster’s comments, with Baker Mayfield shouting, “The Browns is the Browns.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Juju Smith-Schuster’s trash-talk game back to bite him.

In the week leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns, Smith-Schuster mocked the improvement of the Steelers’ divisional rivals.

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” Smith-Schuster told reporters. “I think they’re nameless grey faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, like, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns. They’re a good team, but I’m just happy we’re playing them again.”

The Browns, whose practice week was affected by positive COVID-19 tests, came out on Sunday with a vengeance.

The Browns scored 28 first-quarter points, holding the Steelers scoreless while also forcing two first-quarter turnovers.

Justin Berl/AP Images Juju Smith-Schuster during the Wild Card game.

The Steelers fought back the rest of the game, eventually making the final score look a bit more respectable, but they were in too deep of a hole â€” The Browns won, 48-37, to get their first playoff win since 1994. They also snapped a 17-game losing streak in Pittsburgh.

After the game, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield ran through the stadium tunnels yelling, “The Browns is the Browns!”

"THE BROWNS IS THE BROWNS!" Baker Mayfield coming in hot (via @Tall_inc)pic.twitter.com/vvrTpbYA8B — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2021

“We believe in the people in this room no matter what is going on,” Mayfield told reporters after the game when asked about Smith-Schuster’s comments. “We knew that everybody was counting us out. We knew what mentality we were going to have, and it’s just to cut it loose … because no one believed in us besides us.”

Smith-Schuster has also made a habit of dancing on other teams’ mid-field logos before games, drawing the ire of opponents. Notably, Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell laid a big hit on Smith-Schuster in Week 16 and referenced the receiver’s dancing.

After the Browns’ win, players played “Corvette Corvette,” the song Smith-Schuster dances to pregaame in the locker room.

Browns playing corvette corvette for JuJu ???? pic.twitter.com/WrmaMFPGlA — Lds831 (@lds831) January 11, 2021

Smith-Schuster finished with a solid line, going for 13 catches, 157 yards, and 1 touchdowns in the loss.

After the game, he credited the Browns, but said he didn’t regret his comments.

“I don’t regret what I said. I said the Browns is the Browns,” Smith-Schuster said in his postgame press conference. “They came out and they played a hell of a game. You know, there’s been games where we feel we lose them and today wasn’t our night and hopefully the same Browns will show up next week against the same opponent and go out and do the same thing they did tonight and have a hell of a game.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.