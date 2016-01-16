Here comes the Baker Hughes rig count ...

Akin Oyedele

Oil driller Baker Hughes will release its latest count of US oil and gas rigs at the top of the hour.

Last week, the oil-rig count fell by 20 to 516, while the combined count of oil and gas rigs dropped 34 to 664.

On Friday, crude oil fell to a new 12-year low, as West Texas Intermediate crude falling 6% to as low as $29.21 per barrel.

We’ll have the latest rig-count data at the top of the hour.

