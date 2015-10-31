Here comes the Baker Hughes rig count ...

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes will publish its latest tally of US oil and gas rig counts at the top of the hour.

The oil rig count fell for an eighth straight period last week, by just 1 to 594. The combined tally was unchanged at the lowest since April 2002 — 787.

There was also no change in the more efficient horizontal oi l rigs.

The total rig count is down 44% year-to-date.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil in New York was flat, near $US46 per barrel, ahead of the data.

We’ll be back with the latest data once we have them at the top of the hour. Here’s the most recent chart:

