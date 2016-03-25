Oil rig count falls by 15

The US oil rig count fell 15 to 372 this week, according to driller Baker Hughes.

It’s the lowest total since the week of November 13, 2009.

The gas rig count rose by 3 to 92 this week, taking the total tally down 12 to 464.

Last week, the tally of oil rigs rose for the first time in 13 weeks, by one. The combined count of oil and gas rigs fell to another record low, as five gas rigs were turned off.

We got the data one day early because of Good Friday.

Ahead of the release, West Texas Intermediate crude futures in New York were lower, falling about 1.5% and hitting as low as $38.34 during the session. Oil was headed for its first decline in six weeks.

Here’s the latest chart oil rig count chart:

