Oil rig count jumps by 15

The US oil rig count climbed for the second week in a row, rising by 15 to 566, according to Baker Hughes.

This is the highest count since November 13, 2015.

Meanwhile, the number of active gas rigs rose by three to 145.

Last week, the US oil rig count resumed its climb, rising by 29 to 551, according to Baker Hughes.

That was the biggest one-week increase since April 2013.

