Here comes the Baker Hughes rig count ...

Baker Hughes will publish its weekly count of US oil and gas rigs just after 1 p.m. ET.

The tally has climbed for seven straight weeks. The oil rig count last week jumped by 15 to 396, the highest level since February 26.

Producers have been bringing rigs back online amid a recovery in oil prices.

On Thursday, West Texas Intermediate crude reentered a bull market, having gained 22% since it bottomed below $40 per barrel early in August.

On Friday, WTI futures were little changed ahead of the rig count data, up 0.1% to $48.27 in New York.

More to come …

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows the most probable path to a Trump victory



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.