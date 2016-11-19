US oil rig count spikes by 19

The US oil rig count jumped by 19 to 471 this week, according to oilfield-services giant Baker Hughes.

It was the largest weekly increase since July 2015, and the highest number of rigs since the week ending February 5, 2016.

Last week, the tally of oil rigs increased by two.

As crude prices stabilised in a price range between $40 and $50 per barrel earlier this year, demand for oilfield services increased. That spiked the rig count at a pace not seen since oil prices crashed two years ago.

Oil prices swung negative after the data release on Friday. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures contracts for December delivery expire on Monday, which means that the market could get more volatile before then.

WTI was down 0.7% to $45.09 per barrel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.