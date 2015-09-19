Here comes the Baker Hughes rig count ...

Oil driller Baker Hughes will release the weekly count of US oil and gas rigs at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The oil rig count fell by 10 to 652 last week. The decline followed another in the prior week and wiped away all the additions made in August.

Crude oil is lower today. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell more than 3.5% to around $US45.08 per barrel.

We’ll have the latest rig count data at the top of the hour. Meanwhile, here’s the latest chart of oil rigs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.