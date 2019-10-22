An investment firm raked in $730 million in a single day after making a huge bet on a biotech stock

Reuters A scientist works at Zai Lab’s drug development facility in Shanghai, China October 18, 2017.

Investment firm Baker Bros. Advisors profited $US730 million Monday after its stake in Seattle Genetics soared on positive drug news, according to Bloomberg data.

The biotech company’s tucatinib treatment surpassed expectations in a recent breast cancer study and improved the condition for patients whose cancer had reached their brains, the company said.

Baker Bros. held a 29% stake in the company as of June 30, a position now worth about $US5 billion after the positive drug news.

Seattle Genetics stock is up roughly 79% year-to-date. Its Monday peak of $US101.95 per share was a record high for the stock.

The biotech company has 12 “buy” ratings, five “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating, with a consensus price target of $US90.13, according to Bloomberg data.

The company’s consensus price target jumped nearly 5% after Monday’s news prompted a series of upgrades.



