Baker Botts Associate Dies In House Fire Trying To Save Child

Romina Lorena Mulloy, an associate in the Dallas office of Texas-based Baker Botts since 2002, died last Thursday in a house fire that also killed her husband and four-year-old son.



A fire began in the home’s first-floor study and Mulloy and her husband, Michael Levine, went upstairs to try to save their son, Ariel. All were killed, according to the ABA Journal and the Dallas Morning News.

“We’re in shock. It’s overwhelming grief,” Jim Prince, a Baker Botts partner, told the paper. “There was no problem that she could not solve.”

Mulloy was a graduate of Vanderbilt University Law School.

Read the Dallas Morning News article, which discusses Mulloy’s work in the Baker Botts corporate department and her extensive volunteer work, here.

Our condolences to Baker Botts, and Mulloy’s family and friends.

