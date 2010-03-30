Bair: CRE Will Drive Regional Bank Failures To A Higher Level Than Last Year

FDIC Chairman Sheila Bair spoke to CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo about the ongoing series of bank failures in the United States.



0:45 Bank failures will be higher this year than last

1:52 Regional banks have significant exposure to commercial real estate, which will be the key driver of bank failings this year

3:23 Small banks are having to reserve against loan loss, which is hurting their ability to lend

