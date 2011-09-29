Bain Capital Private Equity Deal Delayed Because Of Dysentery

Photo: Skylark.com

A first world problem has been caused by a third world problem.



Private equity firm Bain Capital’s planned buyout of Japanese restaurant chain Skylark is currently on hold.

A dysentery outbreak in August shut down 120 of the chains’ operations, Reuters reported citing Basis Point.

Now the $3.7 billion deal to sell the restaurant chain, which operates 3,700 different outlets mainly in Japan, could be delayed for weeks, the report said.

Dystentary takes about a week to recover from, based on eHow’s description of the infection, which can be described as an extreme case of dehydration.

The affected restaurant outlets reopened on September 26.

Nomura Principle Finance, which owns 40.2% shares in Skylark, was trying to close the deal this month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.