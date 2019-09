Photo: Skylark.com

A first world problem has been caused by a third world problem.



Private equity firm Bain Capital’s planned buyout of Japanese restaurant chain Skylark is currently on hold.

A dysentery outbreak in August shut down 120 of the chains’ operations, Reuters reported citing Basis Point.

Now the $3.7 billion deal to sell the restaurant chain, which operates 3,700 different outlets mainly in Japan, could be delayed for weeks, the report said.

Dystentary takes about a week to recover from, based on eHow’s description of the infection,¬†which can be described as an extreme case of dehydration.

The affected restaurant outlets reopened on September 26.

Nomura Principle Finance, which owns 40.2% shares in Skylark, was trying to close the deal this month.

