BailoutSleuth Emerges Out Of ShareSleuth

Mark Cuban’s experimental ShareSleuth.com was a nice concept that never quite lived up to the initial controversy. The idea was to find weak companies, short them, and then explain why they’re going down. At the time, Cuban described itas the “Full Employment Act” for business journalists and said everyone should be thankful (little did he know we’d have a true full employment act for business journalists just a few years later, in the form of this market). After a ton of debate early on, not much happened. Check it out; there are just 10 posts on the front page going back to December, 2006.



Cuban recently launched a new, companion site BailoutSleuth.com, which will track the bailout. It’s got the same editor Chris Carey, and it’s mission is to monitor how the government spends the $700 billion allotted towards the bailout. So far, it’s been fairly quiet, though it’s been chewing on the redacted parts of bailout contracts.

Anytime you’ve got this much money being handed out, there’ll be plenty of opportunity for fraud, or at least controversy, so hopefully they’ll keep it up.

