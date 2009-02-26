Bailout Watchdog Blasts Geithner

Last night, Obama promised that this time around the bailout of Wall Street would be different. That might happen. But so far, not much has changed.



From Financial Week:

In a pointed criticism of the Obama administration’s handling of the financial bailout, the head of a congressional oversight panel said the new Treasury Department plan “lacks crucial details,” especially about how it will treat toxic securities held by banks.

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, like his predecessor Henry Paulson, also has failed to articulate a clear strategy for the $700 billion rescue, said Elizabeth Warren, head of the Congressional Oversight Panel for the Troubled Asset Relief Program. The bailout is now called the Financial Stability Plan.

“These general frameworks do not provide an adequate foundation to oversee Treasury’s activities or to measure the success of the TARP or the Stability plan,” Warren, a Harvard Law professor, told the House Financial Services subcommittee on oversight today.

