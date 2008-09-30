House Votes Against Bailout!

Update (5:20 p.m.): “Now it’s time for all members of Congress to go back to the drawing board,” John McCain said in remarks on the failure of the bill today.

He made a pretty strong statement in favour of a bailout, echoing the idea that it was necessary for American families to stay prosperous.

But he couldn’t help himself from seeking political advantage, blaming the Democrats for the bill’s failure. “Barack Obama and his allies in Congress infused unnecessary partisanship into the process. Now is not the time to fix the blame,” he said as he fixed the blame in the most partisan manner imaginable.

Update (4:45 p.m.): Hank Paulson, looking shaken by recent events, just stepped out on to the White House lawn to say that while he is working with his fellow regulators and using all the tools available to protect the markets, the “tookit we have is not sufficient.” He too described himself as “very disappointed” with the failure of the bailout bill.

Update (4:20 p.m.): So what happens next? Some hints might come in a conference call this afternoon with the McCain campaign’s senior economics adviser, Doug Holtz-Eakin. It begins at 4:45. The call in number is 888-820-8957, pass code: McCain-Palin.

Update (4:10 p.m.): CNBC’s Steve Liesman says congressional staffers are telling him there won’t be a new vote on the bailout until Thursday.

Update: (3:42 p.m.): “We put forth a plan that was big because we got a big problem,” Bush just said, sitting in a chair placed before a fireplace in the White House. He’s meeting with advisers, he said. “I’m disappointed with the vote in Congress,” the president said.

Was that his version of FDR’s famous fireside chats? Bush looked annoyed he was being bothered with this stuff.

Update (3:35 p.m.): A White House spokesman says President Bush is “very disappointed” about today’s bailout failout.

Bush is expected to make a public statement from White House before the market closes.

Update (3:30 p.m.): A high-level meeting is taking place this afternoon at the White House, as top Treasury Department officials, including Hank Paulson, meet with the president, according to people familiar with the matter. We also hear that Fed chair Ben Bernanke will be attending the meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to decide what actions might be necessary to calm markets following the failure of the bailout bill in the House of Representatives today.

Update (3:00 p.m.): The House voted against the bailout, with the bill falling short by a dozen votes. Both parties are blaming each other for the failure. Ironically, that is a sign that a bailout may eventually pass.