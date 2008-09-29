Bailout: They Plan To Vote Before Noon...Or Maybe 1 PM

Update: The latest word is that the final vote may not take place until 1 p.m. Give them a break. This is really fast for Congress.



Congress plans to vote on the bailout bill before noon today, a person familiar with the matter says. Rosh Hashanah, commonly known as the Jewish new year, begins at sundown Monday. House members want Jewish members to be able to be home for the holiday with their families by sundown, so they plan to hold the vote before noon today, the source said.

