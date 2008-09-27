Bailout Protesters Take To The Street

Opposition to the Hanke-Panke bailout took to the streets yesterday in the form of a march up Wall Street from the iconic bull statue in Bowling Green. We sent a correspondent to record the march.



“They were protesting everything. There were guys with petitions against the war. A lady who opposes breast cancer. Who doesn’t oppose cancer?” our correspondent Brian Van Nieuwenhoven told us. He described the protestors as a collection of misfits, crazies, tourists and some people who actually seemed to know about and oppose the bailout.

Why can’t we have better protesters?

Click the photo above for a slide show of Brian’s photographs.

