Bailout Protesters Take To The Street

Opposition to the Hanke-Panke bailout took to the streets yesterday in the form of a march up Wall Street from the iconic bull statue in Bowling Green. We sent a correspondent to record the march.
“They were protesting everything. There were guys with petitions against the war. A lady who opposes breast cancer. Who doesn’t oppose cancer?” our correspondent Brian Van Nieuwenhoven told us. He described the protestors as a collection of misfits, crazies, tourists and some people who actually seemed to know about and oppose the bailout.
Why can’t we have better protesters?
Click the photo above for a slide show of Brian’s photographs.
