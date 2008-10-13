Bailout Head Neel Kashkari: Big Toolkit, No Action

In case you missed it, here’s a summary of new Office of Financial Bailout head Neel Kashkari’s presentation this morning:



We’re formulating all sorts of cool plans, including:

trash mortgage-backed securities removal

trash whole loan removal

equity injections

keep-people-in-houses initiatives

humongous oversight and accountability

Unfortunately, we got so spanked last time for rushing out a plan that we’re not going to start doing any of this for a while. Right now, we’re just hiring people [insert list]. We’re also listening carefully [so if you have ideas, please send them along!].

Meanwhile, if you want actual action, please look across the pond, where Gordon Brown announced his plan on Saturday and bought three huge banks this morning.

In other words, Kashkari has a brand-spanking new pickup truck outfitted with all the latest tools. Someday, maybe he’ll actually drive it to the job site.

