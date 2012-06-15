Bailout Execs STILL GOING WILD: AIG's THIRD Retreat Is A Golf Getaway

As AIG execs are trying to recover from their spa scandal, news emerges that officials also spent possibly $500,000 on a golf retreat at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.



This is the third retreat AIG had scheduled for the month after it was bailed out by the federal government. Maybe employees just wanted to take their minds off of the woes at their firm. Ironic then that this post-bailout partying scandal won’t seem to go away.

NY Post: The Post has learned that officials [at AIG] spent tens of thousands a day on golf outings after collecting a huge government bailout…

The golf and spa outing Sept. 28-30 came just two weeks after the Federal Reserve stepped in Sept. 17 to save AIG from imminent bankruptcy from it bad bets.

The outing for 50 AIG representatives – said by several sources to cost as much as $500,000 – was at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. Hosting the junket was Keith Burger, the national sales manager of AIG Sun America’s wholesale variable annuities unit, and Leslie Hunnicutt, the unit’s managing director.

An AIG spokesman called the Mandalay Bay outing a “sales and training event” and disputed claims it cost $500,000, saying it cost only about $50,000.

See Also: After An Exhausting Bailout, AIG Execs Needed A Break!

AIG Gets Another $38 Billion Bailout, Takes Another Vacation

AIG Cancels Trip To The Ritz

Now Wachovia’s Brokers Are Going On A Cruise

First AIG, Now Barclays: Anger At Luxury Events Spreads

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.