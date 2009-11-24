New iPhone App Lets You Be Helicopter Ben

Have an iPhone or iPod Touch and you want to play Ben Bernanke for a day? Fantastic. There’s an app for that:



Bailout Ben (via Barry Ritholtz): Bailout Ben (aka Helicopter Benny), the intrepid pilot of Bail Force One, is on a mission to engineer the biggest bailout in the history of the universe! Benny’s helicopter is flying lower and lower, and if he doesn’t bail out every single company he will crash & burn!

The names of the companies to be bailed out are shown on the bottom of the screen, in stock ticker format. For example, C for Citigroup, GM for General Motors.

The debt of each company is denoted by the blue and green bars. The taller the bar, the greater the toxic debt. Tap the screen to drop a bundle of dollars and help bail out a company. Only one wad of cash can be dropped at a time, so manage your bailouts carefully.

Land the helicopter and see Benny dance to the funky beat*. Or be trampled by a herd of piggy banks, angry at the lack of money flowing their way. Sometimes they get really mad and then it’s “Oh my gosh they killed Benny!”

Below, some choice screenshots of the game. Check out the ticker symbols at the bottom of the app.

