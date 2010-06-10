Bailed-Out Wall Street Set To Make ~$350 Million In IPO Fees Off Bailed-Out GM

Henry Blodget
Lloyd BlankfeinGod, I love Wall Street

Bailed-out General Motors will soon go public again, raising up to $12 billion.  Bailed out Wall Street will sell the stock–and rake in the fees.The normal fee for huge deals like this (which don’t involve much more work than the little deals) is 3% ($360 million).  Treasury is preparing to stand tall and limit the fees to 2% ($240 million).

It just doesn’t get any better than working on Wall Street…

