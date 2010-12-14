Bailed-out RBS Throws Massive Harry Potter Party For Its I-Bankers

Bailed out British bank RBS threw an extragant Harry Potter-themed party for 400 executives and clients, and now taxpayers are furious, the Evening Standard reports.



The party for the i-banking division apparently cost almost $160,000.

RBS is 84 per cent owned by the British taxpayers who understandably outraged.

The bank said the party is good for business.

Party-goers were “treated to entertainment including a re-creation of the wizards’ high street Diagon Alley, flying Quidditch players and swooping Dementors.”

