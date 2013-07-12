Anonymous Person Posts $500,000 Bail For Justin Carter, The Teen Arrested For Making 'Sarcastic' Facebook Comments

Justin Carter, a 19-year-old who was arrested for writing allegedly “sarcastic” messages on Facebook, is out on bail, according to MSNBC.

We’ve reached out to one of Carter’s lawyers, Chad Van Brunt and Don Flanary, for comment.

Carter, an avid gamer, got into a spat with a fellow League of Legends player on Facebook a few months ago. After being provoked and told he was “messed up in the head,” Carter fired back with a startling comment:

I think Ima shoot up a kindergarten / And watch the blood of the innocent rain down/ And eat the beating heart of one of them.

His father says the messages were followed by “lol” and “jk” to show Justin was joking. But a woman who was startled by the messages notified authorities. Carter was arrested in February and had an initial trial in Texas’ Comal County in April. There, the judge set Carter’s bail sky-high at $500,000 and charged him with making a “terroristic threat.” The third-degree felony could have led to a 10-year jail sentence. Meanwhile, Carter’s father says his son fell into a depression and was beaten up behind bars.

Carter’s family could not afford to pay the high bond. But a pro bono lawyer who is also representing the Carter family, Don Flanery, tells MSNBC that an “anonymous good Samaritan” paid $500,000 to free Justin Carter this afternoon. Carter, his father, and his lawyer will be on “AllInWithChris” tonight to tell the tale.

Excellent news! Justin Carter is out on bail as of today. Tonight his dad and attorney join me on @allinwithchris http://t.co/zjAnCMYGMS — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 11, 2013

NOW READ: The Top 25 Tech Companies To Work At, As Ranked By Their Own Staff.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.