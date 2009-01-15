Bail Again!

Once again, the government has been slapped down, and Bernie Madoff will remain free in his penthouse.



This was always a longshot, and though the ruling will prompt the expected outrage, the fact that he can be confined to his apartment and while there he can’t do too much damage to anyone else means it’s a reasonable decision.

