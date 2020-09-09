Chinese tech giant Baidu is reportedly in talks with investors to raise $2 billion for an AI disease diagnosis startup

Reuters

Chinese tech giant Baidu is in talks with investors to raise $US2 billion for biotech startup that will use the company’s AI technology to develop drugs and diagnose diseases.

Baidu came up with the idea earlier this year, but is unlikely to be the controlling investor in the startup, people with knowledge of the project told Reuters.

Baidu founder and chairman, Robin Li, is directly involved in the startup, which does not yet have a name, the sources said.

The startup intends to use Baidu’s AI technology to find and develop drugs, as well as diagnose early-stage cancer, anonymous sources said.

The startup discussions come amid rising investor interest in biotech firms, including those developing vaccines and rapid diagnostic tests. In August, 12 biotech venture capital investors spoke to Business Insider about which startups will take off in the next 12 months. The list of 21 biotechs include diagnostic test startups, cell therapy companies, and firms developing new painkillers.

Baidu released a tool earlier this year that can analyse the structure of a virus in 27 seconds. Its aim is to help develop vaccines against COVID-19.

